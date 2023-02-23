Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has shared a video of President William Ruto lying to Kenyans while campaigning for his presidency last year.

While sharing the video, Raila urged Kenyans that Ruto cannot be trusted.

In the video, the president pledged that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration will make it possible for Kenyans to enjoy free calls in every market across the country.

“As the Kenya Kwanza team, we want to assure you that you will be making free phone calls in all the markets without being disconnected,” Ruto said in the video.

The former prime minister captioned the clip, saying it was one of the many lies Ruto told Kenyans.

“Previously on another episode of liar liar,” Raila captioned the video.

Here is the video of Ruto lying to the masses that he will reduce the cost of living when he wins the presidency.

Previously on another episode of liar liar. pic.twitter.com/AW1o42hJE0 — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) February 23, 2023

