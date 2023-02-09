Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Multiple people were rushed to a hospital in India on Wednesday, Feb. 8, after a leopard launched an attack inside a courthouse.

Eyewitnesses at the Ghaziabad District Court in Uttar Pradesh State say the spotted predator appeared ‘out of nowhere’ before it began mauling those inside the building.

Several lawyers, a police officer and a boot polisher were mauled by the leopard, according to Jam Press.

‘The leopard was first seen under the stairs in the court building,’ one witness told local media. ‘On seeing the people, the leopard ran from there. It pounced on the people and started running.’

The boot polisher was reported to have sustained the most severe injuries, with his condition described as ‘serious.’

The wild cat also mauled at least four lawyers, with one ravaged by the beast while trying to fend it off with a shovel and a stick.

The shocking incident was caught on camera, with the frightening footage showing the leopard with blood around its mouth as it snarls.

Ambulance crews quickly arrived on the scene, as did a 12-person team from the local forest department who were tasked with capturing the creature.

The leopard was eventually detained, according to The Independent.

The publication reports that the animal sustained several injuries ‘which the forest department veterinarians are treating with antibiotics and multivitamins.’

According to officials, the leopard will be released away from human settlements once it fully recovers.