Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – LeBron James has become the NBA’s all-time points record holder, after surpassing NBA legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s total of 38,387, 20 seasons on, from his debut.

The points came on Tuesday night, February 8 for the LA Lakers against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 130-133 defeat where he put up 38.

With a step back jump shot with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for almost four decades.

The 38-year-old had been nursing a sore ankle in the run-up to the game, an injury that he manages day to day. But James played through the pain and pulled off a historic feat at the Crypto.com Arena.

Surrounded by cameras, James addressed the crowd in the late third quarter as he surpassed the record, emotionally stating: “I thank you guys so much for allowing me to be a part of something I’ve always dreamed about”.

James then greeted Kareem who had been watching from courtside, he presented LeBron with the basketball, as a sign of passing on the torch and thus extending his legacy:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement regarding James passing Abdul-Jabbar’s to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer;

“congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of sport…it’s a towering achievement that speaks to his sustained excellence over 20 seasons in the league”.

James added: “To the NBA, to Adam Silver, to the late, great David Stern, I thank you guys so much for allowing me to be a part of something I’ve always dreamed about”.

He went on to say “Man, everybody that’s been a part of this run with me these last 20+ years. I just wanna say thank you so much because I wouldn’t be me without y’all”..

Watch video below

"My boys leave on a red eye tomorrow night. I just had the mindset… I would have had to pay for another room and a hotel for another night for my boys."



LeBron James on wanting to set the record tonight instead of Thursday 😂 pic.twitter.com/ADKb14uoRR — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) February 8, 2023