Monday, February 13, 2023 – President William Ruto has ordered Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to relocate from his Nairobi-based office and pitch tent in the North Rift region in a bid to solve the area’s insecurity crisis.

Speaking during an interdenominational Church service at the Nakuru Athletic Club Grounds, Nakuru County, Ruto told Kindiki not to leave the North rift region until peace is restored in the region.

He added that those were part of the government’s concerted efforts in dealing with the bandit-prone areas.

“I know we have issues regarding security operations in the North Rift. Out of all CSs you have been shown, the Interior CS is not here. This is because he is there. Today he was in Baringo.”

“Previously, he was in Turkana. I instructed Kindiki to leave Nairobi and go live in the North Rift until the vice of people losing their lives stops. With the government’s efforts, we will deal with them and ensure no Kenyan life is lost. We will deal with them ruthlessly,” he noted.

Ruto’s ultimatum came after four police officers were killed along the Kitale-Lodwar Highway after 300 suspected armed bandits ambushed them during their normal patrols.

The situation in Kerio Valley keeps deteriorating as chaos seem to be prevailing with constant attacks from bandits.

Reports indicated that 27 people including four police officers have been killed by bandits in the past 40 days.

