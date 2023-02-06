Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has called on President William Ruto to leave former First lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta alone, or else he will have him to contend with.

Speaking at the Kamukunji Grounds in Kibra yesterday, Raila reckoned that Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua should have respect for Mama Ngina.

He claimed that it was embarrassing for Mama Ngina to come out and clarify tax evasion claims by the Kenya Kwanza government.

“On Saturday, Mama Ngina came out to speak on the issue because they really insulted her. She was arrested during Mau Mau and spent time in Kamiti. You have no respect yet she is the age of your grandmother,” Odinga stated.

The Azimio chief explained that the law to exempt presidents from paying taxes was passed in 1963, and implemented in 1969.

However, he accused Ruto and Gachagua of being ignorant since that law was amended in 1982 not only to exempt heirs of the presidents but every Kenyan from paying tax on an inherited estate when their parents pass on.

“The law initially only exempted Jomo Kenyatta but when Moi took over, he added his name in 1981.

“In 1982, the parliament exempted all Kenyans from paying taxes if they inherited land from their parents should they die. That is the law of succession,” the former Premier noted.

Odinga opined that if anything was to go by, Ruto encouraged the evasion of tax by appointing notorious tax offenders to the cabinet and to head state corporations.

The former Prime Minister’s attack on the government came a day after Mama Ngina denied claims of not submitting remittances to the revenue collector.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.