Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi-based lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has cast doubts on the alleged raid of the home of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday night.

According to reports, over 20 heavily armed police officers raided the home of the former CS planning to arrest him over corruption allegations.

However, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI), and Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome have all denied their involvement in the alleged raid.

Reacting after the three institutions denied raiding Matiangi’s home, Ahmednasir urged Matiang’i, who was former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s ‘handy boy’ to provide CCTV footage of the incident to prove that the raid was not ‘stage managed’.

“Did the orphans of the Uhuru regime, scared of their yesteryear sins, trigger a false alarm that Dr. Matiang’i house was raided?

“Where are the videos from the CCTV cameras and the battery of lawyers on the scene?

“Fred should relax until EACC invites him and offers him Fanta and cake!,” Ahmednasir stated

