Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – Renowned Swahili media personality Zubeidah Kananu Koome has removed her wedding ring after her marriage flopped.

Reports of Kananu’s troubled marriage surfaced on social media late last year after her husband Kelvin Koome eloped with city model, Bernice Nunah – a former Miss World Kenya contestant.

Kelvin even flew Bernice to Qatar to watch the World Cup.

Tea master Edgar Obare leaked photos to prove that Kananu’s husband and the model were together in Qatar during the World Cup.

The seasoned KTN anchor has already filed for divorce in a Nairobi Court, citing irreconcilable differences.

Zubeidah got married to Kelvin in 2009.

In 2020 while celebrating her anniversary, she admitted that marriage is not easy.

In a poetic message posted on her Instagram timeline back then, Zubeidah admitted she and her spouse were not perfect but they always learned to work towards making things better.

However, their decade-long marriage finally hit a snag last year.

Below are the latest photos to prove that she has removed her wedding ring.

