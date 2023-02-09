Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – The National Police Service (NPS) has swung into action after their alleged plans to arrest former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i last night backfired.

Led by Lang’ata Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) Monica Kimani and DCIO, the officers have commenced investigations into the alleged raid on Matiang’i’s home.

Police began recording statements and reviewing the evidence in what Azimio La Umoja Coalition termed as a witch-hunt on the former Cabinet Secretary.

In the investigations, the officers were seeking to know the details of the people who raided the home and establish the identities of the people who took part in the attack.

Some of the pieces of evidence that the officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (DCI) were seeking to collect include Close Circuit Television (CCTV) video clips that would be reviewed by experts.

The shred of evidence would be transported from the Karen home to the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters where Cyber Crime specialists will provide an investigatory report on the same.

At the same time, the officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (DCI) were seeking to record statements with all the witnesses who were at Matiangi’s home on the fateful night.

The investigation came just hours after Police boss Japhet Koome refuted reports claiming that cops were sent to arrest Matiang’i on Wednesday.

