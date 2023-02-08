Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – LaLiga has filed a formal complaint with a court in Mallorca afterReal Madrid superstar Vinicius Jnr was racially abused

The Brazilian attacker was once again targeted as TV cameras picked up a fan racially abusing him during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Real Mallorca. It marks the sixth time that LaLiga has filed a legal complaint over racism aimed towards the Brazilian.

In a statement, LaLiga said: ‘After analysing the images and audio recorded from a position near the stands at San Moix, LaLiga has passed all the information collected, together with the formal complaint, to the court in Palma de Mallorca, as well as to Real Mallorca, to allow them to take part in the proceedings.’

Vinicius Jnr has found himself targeted on multiple occasions this season. Abuse aimed at him in Mallorca marks the third time in 2022-23.

TV cameras picked up chants calling Vinicius a ‘monkey’ – with the league outraged at the continued targeting of the Brazilian.

‘Vinicius is the victim of something that I don’t understand. It must be solved,’ Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said.

‘It seems that the problem is Vinicius, and it is not like that.’

Back in September Atletico Madrid fans sang racist songs directed at Vinicius during the Madrid derby. A three-month investigation by Spanish prosecutors eventually ceased as they said it was impossible to properly identify the guilty parties.

Three months later, in December, Vinicius urged the league to do more to stop racist supporters going to matches after he was abused in a 2-0 win at Real Valladolid.