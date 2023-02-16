Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – A video of an unidentified lady kneeling by the roadside to beg her man is trending online.

What led to her kneeling down is still unclear at the moment.

Watch the video below