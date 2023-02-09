Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 09 February 2023 – A disgruntled lady who was swindled by a cunning Kikuyu man identified as Nicholas Kiraithe after he faked love and left her servicing a loan is appealing for help.

Narrating the incident on Facebook, she revealed that the man approached her after allegedly parting ways with his wife in 2018 and managed to sweep her heart.

He convinced her to take a loan of Ksh 330,000 so that they could start a business.

Since she wanted to see her boyfriend grow, she went ahead and took the loan, not knowing that he was on a mission of swindling her.

She gave him Ksh 230,000 to set up the business and a week later, things started going south.

He later cut communication and this is when the victim realized that she had been scammed.

She reported the matter to the police and the suspect was arrested.

He promised to pay the victim Ksh 8,000 per month until he completes the money she had given him.

However, he stopped honoring the pledge after some time.

He is nowhere to be seen.

Below is a post by the victim.

