Monday, 27 February 2023 – A lady motorist has left Netizens with endless questions after she was photographed picking a dead stray dog.

According to an eyewitness who secretly captured the photo, the middle-aged lady stopped her vehicle and put the stray dog in a sack before driving off.

The photo sparked mixed reactions after it was shared on Sikika Road Safefy Facebook page.

Some social media users alleged that the lady might be an animal lover and so, she picked the dog to bury it.

See the photo and some of the reactions from Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.