Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – A Twitter user has taken to the platform to explain why she doesn’t feel sorry for her boyfriend who fractured his ribs in an accident.

According to @Veenuisanhoney, it’s all karma because her boyfriend prioritized working a double shift instead of spending Valentine’s day with her.

She further revealed that the accident will be keeping her man away from his job for two weeks.