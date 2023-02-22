Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – A lady has taken to her Tiktok handle to shame her dad who, according to her, abandoned herself and her siblings many years ago.

The lady with the handle @shashadancequeen shared a video of her father eating a meal she gave him and wrote

‘The face of the man that abandoned me when I was young. No schools paid by him all my life.. Now he is eating my meal. Do you think he deserved him”.

Responding to some of her followers who kicked against her post, the lady said her father is not remorseful for being a deadbeat dad.