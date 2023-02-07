Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – A lady has taken to social media to call out her boyfriend who she claims got married days after she saw him off to the airport and hours after she spoke to him on the phone.

The lady who shared a montage of their loved-up photos/videos and screenshots of comments he dropped on her photos on Facebook to prove they were indeed dating, captioned the video ‘Definition of devil in human. Fear men’.

Watch the video below’