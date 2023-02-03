Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Don’t be fooled ladies, the reason why he is being stressed at home is probably because of those other women who want to or make him ‘happy’.
Sooner or later, you will discover what the ‘stresser’ knows and be the new stresser who sends him to others who make him happy.
My advice is let the sleeping dogs lie.
Don’t lower your dignity to be a man pleaser and end up fighting a loser battle all the way to heaven cz the Bible says ‘ what God as joined together, let no man put asunder.’