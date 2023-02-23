Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Kylie Jenner has reacted after she was accused of mocking Selena Gomez’s eyebrows

The Cosmetics mogul was forced to shut down any talk of a feud between her and the actress/singer.

In a comment underneath a TikTok clip by @devotedly.yours on Wednesday February 22, the mother of two, 25, began by writing, ‘this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts!’

She went on to add ‘u guys are making something out of nothing’ in the post.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum ended the comment by declaring ‘this is silly.’

Gomez, 30, also got involved in the conversation and also shut down the shady accusation.

‘Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!’ she wrote in the comments section.

The confusion started when the former Disney Channel star showed off her brushed brows and a full face of makeup that mimicked Bella Hadid’s signature look, as reported by OK Magazine.

The Lose You To Love Me singer quipped that she wished she looked like the catwalk queen, but noted, ‘instead, this is me. I laminated my brows too much.’

Some people thought Jenner ridiculed Gomez’s eyebrows after she shared videos and photos of her own brows that same day via Instagram Stories, where she said she ‘accidentally laminated [her] eyebrows too much.’

About three hours later, the reality star posted a selfie of herself and wrote, ‘this was an accident?’

Some critics raised eyebrows again and thought Jenner was shading Gomez again when she followed up by posting what appeared to be a screenshot of her Facetime call with Hailey Bieber, that zoomed in on their eyebrows.

AceShowbiz also reported that fans thought Jenner may have shaded Gomez because she was upset over being dethroned as the most followed woman in Instagram.