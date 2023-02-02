Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has warned President William Ruto to be ready for a rough ride going forward.

Taking to Twitter, Ngunyi told Ruto to handle Azimio Leader Raila Odinga with care for his own good, or else things will turn ugly for him very quickly.

According to him, it is not good for the Head of State to read riot acts towards the former Prime Minister for playing his oversight role.

He warned him that the ODM Leader will make this country ungovernable just like he did to the previous administrations if he doesn’t cool down.

“Dear Ruto: You asked for the opposition. You got it. What is the problem now? Raila in crisis is like a fish in water.”

“He will make this country ungovernable. Moi climbed down. Kibaki climbed down. And Uhuru climbed down. Bark less, bite in silence,” he said.

Ngunyi was reacting to President William Ruto’a remarks that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga had resorted to the use of blackmail to hold the country hostage.

Ruto who spoke during an interdenominational prayer service in Kajiado County on Sunday, said by holding anti-government protests, Raila was only chasing personal and selfish interests at the expense of millions of people in the republic of Kenya.

“We will unite all our citizens irrespective of how they voted so that we can put to shame those who have the habit of using blackmail and threats to secure their personal and family interests at the expense of the interests of the millions of Kenyans,” the president said.

