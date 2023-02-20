Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 20, 2023 – Kisumu County Senator, Prof Tom Ojienda, has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Azimio supporters to stop wasting their time by holding demos against President William Ruto’s government.

Raila and Azimio leaders have been holding demos to pressure Ruto to resign,, claiming he was illegally in office.

But in an interview with one of the local dailies, Ojienda who is among Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) rebel lawmakers who met President William Ruto at State House last week, said Raila should stop fooling Kenyans that he can remove Ruto from office through rallies.

Ojienda said Ruto is constitutionally in office and only a review of the Supreme Court judgment and the emergence of fresh evidence can remove him from office.

“As a law professor, I know how a government is established. After going to the Supreme Court, there is no other constitutional means to remove a government in place unless you go for the review of the judgment and present fresh evidence,” Ojienda said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST