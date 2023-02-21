Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 February 2023 – A Twitter user identified as Captain Kipkorir has called out the self-proclaimed mighty prophet of God, David Owuor, for using his neighbour to fake a miracle during the hyped Bomet crusade held over the weekend.

Owuor claimed that he healed the ‘deaf and dumb man’ and paraded him to hundreds of congregants who had gathered at the crusade.

The man could be heard murmuring some words as prophet Owuor talked to him.

It is now emerging that the man had been hired to stage the miracle.

According to Kipror, the man happens to be his neighbour and has been deaf and dumb all along but can murmur some incoherent words when you speak to him.

“I told you that Prophet Owuor miracles are staged. Here’s the neighbor I told you about. Nothing changed. He has been deaf all along and could murmur like this. Scam!,’’ Kipkorir tweeted.

He went ahead and posted a past video interacting with the physically challenged man that Owour claimed to have healed.

If you compare the two videos, then you will realize that Owuor is a conman.

Watch the video from the Bomet crusade where Owuor alleged that healed the man.

A past video that Kipkorir shared interacting with the same man. Nothing changed. He had been hired to stage the miracle.

