Sunday, February 19, 2023 – Embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has revealed a series of plans and meetings that led to his attempted ouster.

In a statement, Kioni alleged that the rebel group was instructed to capture and destroy former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party before jumping ship.

He accused President William Ruto of directing the operations against Uhuru’s party.

“William Ruto is on record telling people that he must take over the Jubilee Party and those are the attempts that culminated into the meetings that took place in Nakuru,” Kioni claimed.

Kioni revealed that the plans to take over the Jubilee Party began before the August 2022 General Elections.

“There have been several attempts to hijack, demolish and the Jubilee Party. These attempts began in June 2022, when they tried to open another political outfit, Jubilee Asili.”

“There were elements with us who tried to derail the campaign for our Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga, but we managed to deliver a win for Baba,” Kioni claimed.

According to Kioni, the renewed attempts to takeover Jubilee Party were crafted at State House, Nairobi, where the rebels discussed processes and procedures.

“The Nakuru meeting happened immediately after visiting State House, in Nairobi, where they met William Ruto.

“Rebels were instructed to meet William Ruto in Naivasha, where they were supposed to present their resolutions. That was the script prepared and executed from State House, Nairobi,” Kioni noted.

In the meeting, Kioni claimed that a team from the Office of Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) were the strategic advisors who guided the rebels on how to conduct a proper political coup.

“The meeting at Nakuru where the Jubilee Party takeover was discussed and decided had elements of people from the Office of Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

“They had to re-do the whole plan once again, and that is when they decided to incorporate the name of Jushua Kutuny in the plans so that it would not seem like Kanini Kega’s doing,” Kioni claimed.

The Office of Registrar of Political Parties was then asked to ensure that necessary authorisations were granted to the rebels.

“They eventually presented some documents to the Office of Registrar of Political Parties, who then communicated that she recognised the takeover of the Jubilee Party.

“It’s amazing that the Office of Registrar of Political Parties even went ahead to authenticate the meeting which was held illegally,” Kioni claimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.