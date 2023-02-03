Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 03 February 2023 – A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the Australian $5 note will be replaced with a design ‘honoring the First Australians’ rather than King Charles, the Australian Reserve Bank announced.

The change, announced by the Australian Reserve Bank, means the Royal Family will not be represented on any of the country’s banknotes.

The Queen has appeared on the front of the Australian $5 note since 1992.

She will continue to be featured for several years, as the bank consults with First Australians on how the new design can best represent their culture and history according to reports emerging in the UK.

The other side of the banknote will continue to feature the parliament building in Canberra, Australia.

‘This decision, taken independently by the Reserve Bank in consultation with the government, is an opportunity to strike a good balance here.’

He emphasized that the monarch will continue to be featured on all of Australia’s coins, but added: ‘The $5 note will say more about our history and our heritage, and our country.’

An Ipsos poll released at the end of last year revealed 54% of Australians believed their country’s formal ties to the British monarchy should be ended following the death of the Queen.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese, a republican, ruled out a referendum on the monarchy in his government’s first term of office last September.