Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and his Education counterpart, Ezekiel Machogu, have been named as the best-performing CSs in President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

This is according to a poll by Infotrak which was conducted in all 47 counties in Kenya and encompassed over 2,000 respondents.

According to the survey, 27% of the respondents noted that Kindiki was the best in terms of performance followed by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu who scored 12 percent.

Conversely, Mining and Blue Economy CS Salim Mvurya received the lowest rating with 0.2%, to tie him with his Labour counterpart Florence Bore who also had a rating of 0.2% in terms of performance.

Here is the full list of best and worst performers in the Cabinet

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki – 27%

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu – 12%

Sports, Youth & Culture CS Ababu Namwamba – 8%

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha – 5%

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi – 5%

Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua 4%

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen- 4%

Trade CS Moses Kuria- 3%

ICT CS Eliud Owalo- 2%

Defense CS Aden Duale- 2%

Tourism CS Peninah Malonza 1%

Public Service Aisha Jumwa- 1%

Water CS Alice Wahome- 1%

List of Least Performing CSs According to Infotrak

Blue Economy CS Salum Mvurya 0.2%

Labour CS Florence Bore 0.2%

East Africa CS Rebecca Miano 0.3%

Environment CS Rosalinda Tuiya 0.4%

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u 0.4%

