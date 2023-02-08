Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un brought his daughter to a lavish banquet at a military barracks on Tuesday night, February 7, the latest sign the girl is possibly being groomed as his eventual successor.

The girl is reportedly Kim’s second child, Ju Ae, who is around 9 years old and her father were joined by his wife, Ri Sol Ju, in the visit to the barracks and subsequent banquet to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army (KPA), state media reported Wednesday.

Pictures published by the state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed the girl walking next to Kim and her mother as they entered the venue for the banquet while military officers applauded

At the banquet, the girl was seated in the center of the lead table between Kim and her mother.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) report described seeing Kim and ‘his respected’ daughter as a dream come true for the military officials at the banquet.

Political observers believe it’s clear Kim has made a choice of his successor, confirming speculation that began with the girl’s appearance at the November test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with her father.