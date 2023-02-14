Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Kileleshwa MCA, Robert Onyango Alai, is nursing injuries after he was assaulted by former Kisumu MCA Jacktone Ogendo and his goons.

The incident occurred at Pinecone Hotel, owned by Kisumu Central MP Dr. Joshua Oron.

The police report stated that Alai was headbutted, resulting in a small cut on his forehead.

Alai reported to police that he had been assaulted by Mr. Jacktone Ojwang Ogendo, a former Kisumu MCA representing Nyalenda A Ward.

“Alai was confronted by former MCA for Nyalenda B, Hon. Jactone Ojwang Ogendo who headbutted the reportee on the forehead thus sustaining a slight cut on his forehead” read the police report.

Alai was taken to the hospital for treatment and later reported the incident to the Kisumu Central Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer.

The motive for the assault was not established, but it is believed to be related to a tweet Alai made about Ogendo’s family.

Alai had previously requested that the investigative agencies and Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o look into defilement allegations against Ogendo.

