Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Khloe Kardashian has reportedly been sued by a former household assistant who claims he was fired after returning from a leave of absence taken to recover from a leg injury.

The former assistant, Matthew Manhard, claims in his lawsuit he started working for Khloe in 2019 before he was allegedly fired in November 2022, according to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

Manhard claims he informed Khloe, 38, he was unable to work after incurring a knee injury in May 2022. However, when he attempted to return to work in November, Manhard claims he was instead sacked.

During his employment, Manhard also alleged he was often so busy completing tasks for Khloe that he was unable to take his legally required breaks.

This lawsuit comes just days after it emerged Khloe’s fashion line Good American was also being sued.

Manhard also claims she skirted paying him overtime despite him frequently working 12-hour days.

Khloe’s team has fired back and denied Manhard’s claims.

‘It’s unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route. Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role,’ Khloe’s legal representative told TMZ.

Addressing the leave of absence Manhard took, the rep said: ‘Toward the end of his employment, he was on a leave of absence for an extended period of time and the role eventually needed to be replaced. We will not tolerate false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit.’

Manhard is seeking monetary compensation from Khloe and alleges she violated numerous California labor laws.