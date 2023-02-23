Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has predicted doom for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, going by the number of leaders who are keen to join President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

For the last few months, ODM, under the leadership of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has been experiencing a fierce rebellion, with many politicians threatening to decamp the party and join the government.

Speaking on Thursday, Khalwale, who is a fierce supporter of President William Ruto, said he has been conversing with some ODM lawmakers and they are ready to dump Raila Odinga and join the winning team.

He said he met several ODM MPs in Parliament on Wednesday, who told him openly that they will not join Raila Odinga during the Azimio Prayer rally at Jevanjee Gardens.

“I was in Parliament alongside Homa Bay MP George Kaluma, ODM chairman John Mbadi, former Kibra MP Imran Okoth and Ruaraka MP, Timothy Kajwang and they all told me they would not attend the Jevanjee meeting,” Khalwale said.

