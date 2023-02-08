Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has questioned Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s move to form the youth resistance movement.

In a statement, Khalwale wondered if Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s son Kennedy Kalonzo were part of the movement.

“Can somebody please confirm if EALA MPs, Winnie Odinga, and Kennedy Kalonzo are the leaders of this youth resistance movement?” Khalwale posed.

Political commentator Herman Manyora weighed in on Khalwale’s question, asking him about the 2019 incident where he was captured throwing stones.

“My brother, I saw you carrying and throwing stones in Kibra. Were your children there with you?” Manyora asked.

In a rejoinder, Senator Khalwale stated that the incident was a matter of life and death and he would not have allowed being attacked by goons without giving them a fight.

“Manyora, in matters of life and death, I lead my family from the front. I was never going to allow your goons to send me to an early grave without a fight. And the bullfighter triumphed,” Khalwale replied.

Raila Odinga had on Sunday unveiled the youth resistance movement dubbed “movement for the defense of democracy” during a rally at Kamukunji grounds in Kibra.

