Wednesday, February 1, 2023 – The government of President William Ruto has banned early morning preps and evening classes for all students.

In a statement, Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu decried that teachers were overburdening students leaving them with little or no time to rest.

Machogu warned schools against forcing students to report before the break of dawn or leaving school after dusk.

“With the resumption of the education calendar, the government will be vigilant on reporting time of students.”

“Classes should start at 8.00 am and end exactly at 3.45 pm,” the CS stated.

Machogu observed that students sometimes wake up at 4 am to prepare for school; something he said was unhealthy and unwarranted.

“You will meet students walking in the streets before dawn so that they can make time for remedial classes.”

“We will not allow that, and we will also take action on schools that ferry students home as late as 10.00 pm,” the CS warned.

In a rejoinder, Kenya Primary Heads Association (KEPSHA), asked the Ministry of Education to employ more teachers for the directive to be effective.

“There is an acute shortage of teachers in public primary schools, making it hard to finish the syllabus in the stipulated time.

“We request the Ministry to train and employ more teachers so that it will be possible to adhere to the released school calendar,” KEPSHA remarked.

Banning morning preps and evening classes is part of a raft of changes CS Machogu introduced in the education sector.

