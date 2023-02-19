Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 19 February 2023 – Kenyan Socialite Peninah Lema, popularly known as Pesh, has been released from a Ghanaian Prison after serving an 8-year jail term over drug trafficking.

The socialite revealed her release by changing her profile picture on Facebook and posting an inspirational quote.

She also shared a video of herself dancing on TikTok.

Pesh was last seen on social media on July 2015 when she shared she was headed to Ghana for a holiday.

“Thanks to God dreams coming tru…. another holiday for her majesty. #Ghana!” she wrote.

At that time, she was still a student at Mount Kenya University where she was pursuing a degree in project management.

Her friend in campus Lydia Wairimu said that after Pesh became famous from an incident where her intimate photos were leaked online, she met a Nigerian man who promised her a good life.

The man, however, was using her to traffic drugs from Ghana to Seychelles, and on the fateful day, she was arrested at the airport.

Lydiah stated that the Nigerian drug dealer who was using Pesh to traffic drugs had multiple identities, adding that Ghanaian authorities couldn’t trace the Nigerian with the names Pesh gave them.

Pesh was subjected to the Ghanaian justice system and was found guilty of drug trafficking and subsequently sentenced to 10 years in prison.

She was expected to be released from a Ghanaian prison sometime in 2025 but she was released early.

This is how she announced her comeback on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.