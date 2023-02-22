Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has called on Kenyans to join his revolution to force President William Ruto out of office for him to take over, saying Kenya Kwanza government cannot be trusted going by the recent remarks by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua about the Kenyan government being owned by a few individuals.

Speaking in Kitui during the burial of the late Gabriel Wambua Mutua, the brother to his campaign spokesperson, Professor Makau Mutua, Raila called out Gachagua and accused him of sidelining a section of Kenyans just because they did not vote for President William Ruto.

He noted that the pronouncements by the second-in-command should not be taken lightly as it was a manifestation of the undertakings of the Kenya Kwanza government.

“There is a man who is said to be the DP who said that the government is like a company with shares and that those who voted for the government will get priority in the government.”

“It was not just a joke because it is evident in the Cabinet and principal secretaries’ appointments. Those individuals want to divide our country on a tribal basis,” Odinga remarked.

The former Premier claimed service delivery across the country would be affected in line with Gachagua’s pronouncement.

He argued that the government is nothing without the people who were the enablers of the national institution.

“Every Kenyan pays tax. They collect money from all parts of the country yet when it comes to sharing and jobs, they become discriminative and this is not right,” the Azimio chief stated.

On February 18, Gachagua maintained that only those who backed Ruto’s candidature in the August 2022 poll would serve in government.

He noted that the seats and positions would be shared depending on what they brought to the table for the President to realise his victory.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.