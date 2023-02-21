Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Super model, Kendall Jenner and Grammy award winning singer, Bad Bunny were spotted leaving the same restaurant over the weekend amid rumors that the two are dating.

The “Kardashians” star, 27, and the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer, 28, both stepped out to Wally’s for dinner, but left the Beverly Hills, California restaurant through separate exits.

Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber were also spotted at the restaurant in what may have been a double date.