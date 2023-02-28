Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson have welcomed their first child.

They welcomed their son over the weekend but announced the news on Instagram on Monday evening, Feb. 27.

They have named him Leodis Andrellton Jackson and will call him Leo.

Keke said they have been parents for 48 hours.

See photos below.