Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 – Police are investigating a tragic incident where a 29-year-old lady, identified as Brenda Kawira Gitonga, committed suicide on Tuesday night by jumping from the sixth floor of a rented apartment in Kasarani.

Brenda’s boyfriend recounted the events of the fateful night that led to her death.

He told police that she arrived home around 11:30 pm and they both moved to the bedroom.

His girlfriend’s mood suddenly changed and she left the room.

Moments later, he heard a loud bang.

He rushed to the sitting room, kitchen, and other rooms to search for his girlfriend but she was not there.

He decided to go and look for her on the balcony, only to see her lying on the ground floor writhing in pain.

He rushed to the ground floor and called for help from neighbours.

She was rushed to the nearby Uzima Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased’s body was moved to the mortuary awaiting autopsy as police from Kasarani continue with investigations.

The deceased’s boyfriend said they had wrangles before she committed suicide.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.