Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Hollywood actress, Julia Fox rocked a horsey look showing off sections of her bum and underboob on the streets of New York on Monday night, February 13.

Fox who shot to fame after dating Kanye West for months following his divorce from Kim Kardashian, wore a black hooded top that barely covered her breasts and a leather skirt with an attached horse’s tail.

Fox, 33, who recently admitted to getting Botox and liposuction in the past, added black heeled boots and matching leather gloves to complete her NYFW outfit.

