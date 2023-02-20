Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – Rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West has been awarded the No. 1 spot on Rolling Stone’s 50 Genuinely Horrible Albums By Brilliant Artists list for his 2018 album Ye, which writers at the publication said “marked the beginning of the most disastrous artistic and personal collapse in the history of popular music.”

“Clocking in at a mere 23 minutes, the chaotic, half-baked album was cut in Wyoming right around the time he told TMZ that slavery was a ‘choice’ and started wearing a MAGA hat in public,” Rolling Stone wrote.

“The uproar over his slavery remark caused him to rework many of the ye lyrics over a frantic two weeks shortly before the album dropped, which explains screeds like ‘Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day/ Now I’m on 50 blogs gettin’ 50 calls/ My wife callin’, screamin’, say, ‘We ’bout to lose it all.’’

The magazine concluded: “The Kanye scandals of 2018 seem almost quaint compared to his recent issues, but he’s never made music less vital than this.”

Also on the list, Lil Wayne’s rock-infused 2010 album Rebirth also snagged No. 24, with the Rolling Stones writers calling the project the work of a “vocally challenged genius stuck in limbo.” RUN DMC’s 2001 effort Crown Royal also appeared at No. 27, with RS describing the tape “as a colossal bomb.”

They also placed OutKast’s Idelwild soundtrack at No. 46, calling the tape the product of a “creatively exhausted duo” that were “desperate to go their separate ways.”

Despite Ye’s placement on the list, it was announced in 2021 that the controversial rapper had still exceeded a billion streams on Spotify.

Kanye’s placement on the list also comes amidst announcements the 49-year-old’s most recent string of antisemitic comments will be the focus of a new BBC documentary tentatively titled We Need to Talk About Kanye.

The new film arrives as Kanye gears up for another presidential run in 2024.