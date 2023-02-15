Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Former Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, has revealed who is the current Mt Kenya region political kingpin after former President Uhuru Kenyatta retired.

By retiring, Uhuru ceased to be the kingpin of the vote-rich region, which comprises Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nakuru, and Laikipia counties.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kega, who is currently an East Africa Legislative Assembly legislator, said since Uhuru has retired, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is the region’s political kingpin.

Kega, who is acting Jubilee Party Secretary-General, said every Mt Kenya resident must listen to Gachagua because he has the blessings of all leaders to become the region’s kingpin.

Kega’s sentiments came after Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege also said every Mt Kenya resident must bow to Gachagua because he is the region’s kingpin and will represent the Kikuyu community well in national affairs.

