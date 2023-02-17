Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 17, 2023 – A fast-rising political analyst has urged new Jubilee Party Secretary General, Kanini Kega and nominated MP, Sabina Chege, to fast-track the process of kicking out former President Uhuru Kenyatta as Jubilee party leader so that he can become a statesman.

In an interview with K24 TV on Friday morning, political analyst Arnold Maliba said Uhuru should be kicked out from Jubilee because his accomplices were Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe who were ousted as Secretary General and Vice-chairman respectively last week.

Maliba said Uhuru, Kioni and Murathe were the main problems facing the former ruling party and they should all be ejected.

“The new leadership in Jubilee, that is Kanini Kega and Sabina Chege should move with speed to remove Uhuru as a member of Jubilee.

“He needs to become a statesman. Kioni and Murathe represent the Jubilee that brought all the problems we have,” Maliba said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST