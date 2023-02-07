Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, has urged President William Ruto to stop playing primitive politics of revenge since it will take the country backward instead of forward.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kaluma said Ruto’s move to target his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, by urging him to pay taxes is uncouth since the move will divide Kenyans.

The lawmaker further stated that dragging the former head of state’s name in political rallies will not solve the challenges Kenyans are currently facing.

“Kenyans want the new government to go to work. Their patience is fast wearing out. Stop vendetta politics against President Kenyatta and go to work! Go to work!” Kaluma said

“Someone tell President William Ruto that dragging the name of President Kenyatta to rallies or current politics in Kenya will not help; addressing the citizens’ concerns and complaints being raised will!” Kaluma added.

He insisted that it is time the government offers alternatives for better governance, instead of talking about the former president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.