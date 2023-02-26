Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 26, 2023 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has come clean on who exactly was funding Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s African Union office.

This is after President William Ruto’s government claimed that the Treasury financed Raila’s tenure at AU.

Speaking during the Azimio rally in Kakamega County, Kalonzo refuted reports that the Treasury financed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during his term as the African Union (AU) High Representative for Infrastructure.

He explained that the Commission of the continental body instead funded Raila’s activities on behalf of the AU.

According to Kalonzo, even Raila’s foreign trips were catered for by the AU.

“I remember his tickets used to come from Addis Ababa and were not paid for by the government. Every cent he used was from the Commission’s headquarters in Ethiopia,” Kalonzo stated.

Therefore, he urged the public to ignore the reports claiming they were misleading.

“All African countries make an assessed contribution as a member state to the AU. Other countries like Nigeria were making larger contributions because of their population.”

“It is not possible for you to now say that the money was to pay Raila. Those are lies because they do not know how the AU works,” he clarified.

The Wiper boss also praised Raila for his term at the AU, indicating that the ODM boss was behind some of the infrastructural projects in some countries, such as a highway in Congo.

