Monday, February 20, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed the powerful man who is burning the midnight oil to ensure Azimio One Kenya Alliance is divided.

For the past few weeks, there has been a flurry of activities in Azimio with Jubilee Party and Orange Democratic Movement leaders meeting President William Ruto.

Ruto’s meeting with opposition MPs has caused panic in Azimio and Kalonzo Musyoka who is one of the coalition’s top honcho revealed the powerful man behind the woes facing the Raila-led faction.

Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, said Ruto is the man who is sowing seeds of discord in Azimio.

He also said Ruto is trying to woo Azimio members to his side to create a single one-party state.

“They have systematically tried to erode all the gains of multiparty democracy and take this nation to a one-party state,” Kalonzo said.

