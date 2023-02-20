Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has opened up about his future in Raila Odinga’s Azimio amid spirited efforts by President William Ruto to kill the Opposition.

In a statement released after a two-day retreat of Wiper party members, Kalonzo confirmed that his party was still part of Raila Odinga-led Azimio coalition.

He noted that the party remained unmoved despite multiple attempts by the Kenya Kwanza administration to lure their elected members into government.

“We the leaders of the Wiper Democratic Movement want to emphasize that we will not allow this country to retrogress back to the dark days of the one-party state.

“We remain intact and united and resolved that we firmly remain in the Azimio coalition,” the letter read in part.

At the same time, Kalonzo concurred with Raila’s claims that Ruto stole the August 2022 General Election and was illegitimately in office.

He argued that the illegitimacy was brought to light by their failure to deliver the promises they made to Kenyans during their campaign trail and thus announced support for Azimio’s rallies.

“The average mwananchi is being over-taxed and over-burdened, unemployment is on the rise, Kenyans are losing their lives to senseless violence and the state of insecurity is alarming.

“Enough is enough! We fully support the ongoing Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya People’s barazas,” the letter read in part.

Kalonzo accused Ruto of using State resources to entice and buy out elected leaders from the opposition ‘in the name of development projects’.

The clarification came following concerns over the absence of Wiper-elected leaders in the Azimio rallies.

