Thursday, 23 February 2023 – Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has lamented on Twitter after his nephew Brian Khalwale was forcefully buried in the US against the wishes of his family.

The family had planned to repatriate Brian’s body to the country for burial but his mother acquired a visa and travelled to the US to bury him without the family’s blessings.

The vocal Senator claimed that Brian’s mother is using her son’s death to acquire US citizenship.

Brian Khalwale died in November 2022, in a road accident after a car he was travelling in caught fire.

Police officers investigating the incident stated that although the fire was not started intentionally by another individual, the cause of the fire was determined.

This is what he tweeted after his nephew was buried against the family’s wish.

