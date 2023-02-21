Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament Kabando Wa Kabando has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto is having secret talks with Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Kabando said he has received a piece of secret information that Ruto and Raila are engaged in talks of working together for the sake of unity and peace in the country.

Kabando further said Ruto wants to create the Office of the Prime Minister and Raila Odinga has accepted the offer to occupy the office.

However, Kabando termed the talks as high voltage conspiracy and betrayal of millions of suffering Kenyans.

“Making this observation without fear, favour, bias, or prejudice: Ruto is baiting Azimio while Raila is on his way to Parliament via Ruto’s sly constitutional amendments. Ruto and Raila in plot; secret talks. High voltage palace conspiracy against gullible, suffering Kenyans,” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST