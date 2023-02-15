Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has lambasted President William Ruto for holding a National Prayer Day on Tuesday to pray for the rain and recovery of dilapidated Kenya’s economy.

The prayers, which were held at Nyayo Stadium, were attended by a sizable number of people, mostly pastors who were on Ruto’s payroll.

Reacting to the prayers, Kabando said it was a misuse of resources to hire and ferry crowds for worship services when the country is battling famine.

“Kenya is a secular state. Yes, the Constitution recognises sanctity and belief in Almighty God. But Kenya is not a theocracy.

“Today’s Nyayo gathering was of UDA loyalties ‘praise & worship’. Amidst famine, drought, and banditry: hired, uniformed and ferried crowds. Sinful. Waste,” Kabando said.

The former lawmaker added that it was also wrong to have certain denominations represented, and others left out.

Kabando said Kenyans must correct the government, whenever it is wrong.

“We sovereigns must call the bluff if/when the government strays. Arbitrarily convening so-called national prayers, that is, in fact, a partisan forum with some, not all, denominations is wrong.

“As in Nakuru, public institutions’ buses are being misused to ferry UDA sycophants,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.