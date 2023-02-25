Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, February 25, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has called for the arrest of leaders who supported the infamous Building Bridges Initiative claiming it was used by the previous government to loot taxpayer’s money.

In a tweet on Saturday, Kabando said those leaders who supported BBI which was initiated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga should be arrested and ordered to return the money they looted.

He particularly called for the arrest of leaders like former Muranga Woman Representative, Sabina Chege and East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP, Kanini Kega who have sneaked into United Democratic Alliance (UDA) after looting taxpayers’ money through what he termed as BBI fraud.

“This stains the reputation of Raila. #BBI fraud worsened by support of Uhuru cost Raila presidency. Uhuruto’s fallout and bold stance against #BBI fraud helped Ruto defeat Raila. Looters via BBI fraud, who are now desperately sneaking to UDA, should be charged; return public cash,” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page.

