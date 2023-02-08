Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is in tears after former Mukurwe-ini MP Kabando Wa Kabando also dumped him.

Kabando wa Kabando formally applied to leave the Narc Kenya Party headed by Azimio principal Martha Karua.

In a statement yesterday, the outspoken politician noted that he no longer identified with the politics within the opposition coalition, including that of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He, therefore, applied to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) seeking to have his name struck from the Narc Kenya membership list but failed to reveal his next political move.

“As a matter of conscience and principle, I have instructed ORPP to deregister me, Hon. Kabando wa Kabando, from Narc Kenya.”

“I believe in leadership, teamwork and honesty. I detest chicanery and corruption. I thank Martha Karua and wish her well in Azimio ventures,” he explained.

He further noted that he had backed the duo, Raila and Karua, during the August 2022 General Election but felt that their priorities had since changed after losing in the elections.

“My family, confidants, allies, friends, and colleagues know of my tenacious support and trust in Martha Karua to compliment Raila Odinga in our elusive quest to rekindle a national rainbow to crush graft and impunity.

“I regret we’ve lost it. Hopefully, we’ll reconnect better soon.

“I’ll continue to boldly and independently, or in league with like-minded souls, play my patriotic part to keep President Ruto’s increasingly rogue regime in check. Sadly, neither ODM nor Narc Kenya is acting institutionally in this endeavor. Cultistic politics is bad for democracy,” maintained Kabando.

The Kenyan DAILY POST