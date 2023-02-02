Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Renown Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has urged President William Ruto to delegate the role of responding to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

This follows the latest trend where Ruto personally responds to everything Raila says; something the former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor says is counterproductive.

In a tweet, Ngunyi advised Ruto to stop embroiling himself in a war of words with his political nemesis.

He implored the president to delegate the role of responding to his critics to DP Rigathi Gachagua, saying he ought to be a symbol of National Unity.

“Dear Ruto: Aspire to become a statesman. Let Riggy G become the village bumpkin in your government. You talk too much. Conceal your intentions. Grab every opportunity to shut up with your dear life,” Mutahi Ngunyi tweeted.

On Monday, Ruto told Raila that no amount of resistance, including the holding of rallies will change the fact that every Kenyan must pay taxes.

Raila has held two anti-Ruto protests, where he claimed he was the winner of the polls.

The ODM leader said Ruto should leave the State House so that he can occupy it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.