Tuesday, 28 February 2023 – Renowned Mugithi singer Dj Fatxo has introduced his new lover after dumping his wife.

The youthful singer, who is among the most sought-after Mugithi singers in the country, took to his Facebook account and penned a romantic message to his new catch identified as Gathoni Wa Waruguru.

He affirmed his love for Gathoni and confessed that he cherishes every moment that he spends with her.

“You have changed my life from the moment you said you love me. I appreciate you, I cherish your heart, I vibe with your soul. You are so supportive and sweet

and will enjoy every moment I spend with you for the rest of our lives. I love you my person Gathoni WA Waruguru,” he wrote.

Dj Fatxo has two kids with his ex-wife.

His ex-wife fell in love with him before he became famous and has supported him through thick and thin.

His new lover Gathoni is an upcoming Kikuyu TV host.

See her photos below.

Below are photos of the singer’s ex-wife.

