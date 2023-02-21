Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – A suspect believed to be behind the death of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) staffer Lillian Waithera revealed intricate details of the fateful day.

According to a senior officer who spoke to the press, Julius Kimani Mwangi denied discharging the killer bullet but acknowledged that he was in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) when the incident unfolded.

The licensed firearm holder also admitted to carrying his rifle on the fateful day. However, he claimed that he left it in his car before running some errands.

Mwangi also denied claims of going up any building around 5:00 pm around Kaunda Street in the CBD.

“He stated that he never went up to any of the floors at the building and he allegedly went and placed the weapon in his car before leaving,” the officer intimated.

Detectives arrested the 38-year-old businessman on Monday, February 20, around 2:00 pm, and grilled him at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Officers traced the suspect to his home in Kenol, Murang’a County, where it is reported that he stayed for the entire week after the incident was reported.

He surrendered his firearm to the police, which was subjected to a ballistic examination to determine if his bullet was used to kill Waithera.

As investigations continue, police are pursuing every possible lead to establish whether the NHIF staffer’s death was a targeted execution or resulted from a stray bullet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.